Attic M365 FREE: Protects Microsoft 365 users from phishing attacks using fake login pages. built by Attic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alarm screen warning when accessing fraudulent pages, Authenticity seal display on official Microsoft 365 login pages..

Cofense Phishing Remediation: Post-perimeter phishing detection and automated remediation platform. built by Cofense. Core capabilities include Post-perimeter phishing detection, AI-based threat detection with expert validation, Employee phishing reporting button..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.