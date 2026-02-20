Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring: Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.