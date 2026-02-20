Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cobalt. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track what's actually exposed on the internet should start here; Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring finds shadow IT and unmapped assets that traditional vulnerability scans miss through daily domain reconnaissance. The daily scan cadence and first-seen timestamps give you continuous monitoring that actually maps to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most ASM tools only pretend to cover. Skip this if your organization doesn't have verified domain ownership set up or if you need pentest orchestration beyond coverage tracking; Cobalt is asset discovery and exposure evaluation, not a replacement for active vulnerability management.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets will find Cortex Xpanse's value in its continuous internet-wide scanning of 500 billion ports daily, which surfaces shadow infrastructure and unknown cloud accounts that traditional inventory tools miss. The platform's strength in asset discovery and attribution maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance, a gap most organizations fail to close. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Xpanse is attack surface management, not incident response, and assumes you have remediation workflows ready to act on what it finds.
Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans.
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
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Common questions about comparing Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse for your external attack surface management needs.
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring: Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse: Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning of 500B+ ports daily, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Supervised machine learning for attack surface mapping.
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring is developed by Cobalt. Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring and Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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