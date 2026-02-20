Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring: Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.