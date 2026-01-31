Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CybelAngel. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
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Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs CybelAngel Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and CybelAngel Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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