Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..

Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.