Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs Coinnect EASM Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and Coinnect EASM Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Insurance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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