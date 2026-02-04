Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is a commercial secure code training tool by CMD+CTRL Security. Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Skills development platform for secure software development training
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing CMD+CTRL Base Camp vs Immersive Labs App Security Training for your secure code training needs.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp: Skills development platform for secure software development training. built by CMD+CTRL Security. Core capabilities include Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs..
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp differentiates with Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs. Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is developed by CMD+CTRL Security. Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp and Immersive Labs App Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, OWASP, Cyber Range. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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