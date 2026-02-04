CMD+CTRL Base Camp: Skills development platform for secure software development training. built by CMD+CTRL Security. Core capabilities include Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs..

Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.