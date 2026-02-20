Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clover Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Clover Security. ProjectDiscovery Neo is a commercial application security posture management tool by ProjectDiscovery. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping features faster than your security process can review them should adopt Clover Platform; its AI agents automate the design review and threat modeling work that usually blocks deployments, letting you catch logic flaws and misconfigurations before code reaches production. The platform covers PR.PS (platform security controls), GV.PO (converting policy into shippable requirements), and ID.RA (continuous threat modeling), which means security actually scales with development velocity instead of becoming the bottleneck. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment detection and response; Clover is prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromises in production systems already running.
Development teams embedded in AppSec workflows will get the most from ProjectDiscovery Neo because it operates at the speed of CI/CD instead of forcing security into separate batch processes. The tool's AI-driven automation handles environment adaptation without manual ruleset updates, which directly addresses the PR.PS gap most teams face when platform configs drift faster than security policies can follow. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or has mature detection engineering already in place; Neo is built for teams that want security to learn and move with their infrastructure, not audit it after the fact.
AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
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Common questions about comparing Clover Platform vs ProjectDiscovery Neo for your application security posture management needs.
Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..
ProjectDiscovery Neo: AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clover Platform differentiates with Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements. ProjectDiscovery Neo differentiates with AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations.
Clover Platform is developed by Clover Security. ProjectDiscovery Neo is developed by ProjectDiscovery. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clover Platform and ProjectDiscovery Neo serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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