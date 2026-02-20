Clover Platform: AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle. built by Clover Security. Core capabilities include Discovery agent for surfacing critical changes and prioritizing risky features, Autonomous and assisted design review agent with business-logic checks, Security policy agent that converts org standards into shippable requirements..

ProjectDiscovery Neo: AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.