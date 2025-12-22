CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..

CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.