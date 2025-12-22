CloudMatos Prompt Firewall is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CloudMatos. CyCraft XecGuard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CyCraft Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying multiple LLM models across production workloads need CloudMatos Prompt Firewall to stop prompt injection and data exfiltration at inference time, not after the fact. The tool's zero-trust prompt filtering and real-time jailbreak signature detection address DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most guardrails treat as afterthoughts, while multi-model compatibility means you're not locked into OpenAI. Skip this if your LLM use is experimental or limited to a single vendor's API; the policy enforcement overhead assumes mature, compliance-driven deployments where audit trails matter as much as blocking attacks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal LLM applications need XecGuard specifically because prompt injection attacks bypass traditional perimeter controls and jailbreak attempts expose proprietary system prompts; this tool blocks both in real time before an LLM ever processes malicious input. The LoRA adapter architecture means integration takes weeks not months, and CyCraft's red teaming assessment catches attack vectors your team hasn't thought to test yet. Skip this if you're still evaluating whether to use LLMs at all, or if you need guardrails that also handle output filtering and hallucination detection; XecGuard focuses the input side.
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Prompt Firewall vs CyCraft XecGuard for your llm guardrails needs.
CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..
CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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