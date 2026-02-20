Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Zerocopter Recon: External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets. built by Zerocopter. Core capabilities include Comprehensive inventory of publicly accessible assets, Port scanning and vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.