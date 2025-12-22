Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market development teams managing applications across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management because its risk-based prioritization cuts through scanner noise by surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities first rather than alert volume. The tool covers the full ASPM stack,SAST, DAST, SCA, and real-time monitoring,with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to fix for development workflows. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing enterprise ticketing systems or have compliance requirements that demand air-gapped deployment; CloudMatos is cloud-only and assumes dev teams can consume security data directly.
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management
Teams managing microservices across development and production need Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management because it tracks remediation through the entire lifecycle instead of just flagging issues at scan time. The platform correlates dependencies across services to show actual blast radius, automates ownership assignment to the right developer teams, and enforces SLO-based response tracking, which eliminates the common problem of findings languishing in backlogs. Skip this if you're a small startup still doing manual code reviews or an enterprise already locked into a homegrown workflow; Heeler's value compounds with team scale and pipeline complexity.
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management vs Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management for your application security posture management needs.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management: ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management: ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management differentiates with End-to-end remediation tracking from issue identification to deployment, Real-time deployment monitoring across production environments, Consolidation of findings from SCA, SAST, DAST, and secrets detection.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is developed by CloudMatos. Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management and Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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