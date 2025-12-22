Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudMatos. Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market development teams managing applications across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management because its risk-based prioritization cuts through scanner noise by surfacing exploitable vulnerabilities first rather than alert volume. The tool covers the full ASPM stack,SAST, DAST, SCA, and real-time monitoring,with automated remediation that actually reduces mean time to fix for development workflows. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing enterprise ticketing systems or have compliance requirements that demand air-gapped deployment; CloudMatos is cloud-only and assumes dev teams can consume security data directly.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management vs Data Theorem AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management: ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast), software composition analysis (sca). CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Vulnerability scanning and assessment, Real-time threat detection and monitoring, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization. Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Interactive application security testing (IAST), iOS and Android mobile application security testing.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management is developed by CloudMatos. Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management and Data Theorem AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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