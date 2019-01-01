Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudmarker is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams auditing Azure or GCP environments with limited budgets will find Cloudmarker's open-source model valuable; you configure the rules, own the logic, and pay nothing, which beats commercial CSPM tools when compliance requirements are predictable rather than constantly shifting. The framework's GitHub presence (221 stars) and active configuration examples demonstrate real deployment use, not just marketing claims. Skip this if your organization needs multi-cloud coverage beyond Azure and GCP, or if your security team lacks the engineering bandwidth to customize detection rules rather than relying on vendor-managed baselines.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Cloudmarker vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloudmarker: Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudmarker is open-source with 221 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudmarker and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP. Key differences: Cloudmarker is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Cloudmarker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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