Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Cloudmarker is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams auditing Azure or GCP environments with limited budgets will find Cloudmarker's open-source model valuable; you configure the rules, own the logic, and pay nothing, which beats commercial CSPM tools when compliance requirements are predictable rather than constantly shifting. The framework's GitHub presence (221 stars) and active configuration examples demonstrate real deployment use, not just marketing claims. Skip this if your organization needs multi-cloud coverage beyond Azure and GCP, or if your security team lacks the engineering bandwidth to customize detection rules rather than relying on vendor-managed baselines.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Cloudmarker for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Cloudmarker: Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Cloudmarker is open-source with 221 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloudmarker serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloudmarker is Free, Cloudmarker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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