AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Cloudmarker: Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.