Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. Cloudmarker is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Teams auditing Azure or GCP environments with limited budgets will find Cloudmarker's open-source model valuable; you configure the rules, own the logic, and pay nothing, which beats commercial CSPM tools when compliance requirements are predictable rather than constantly shifting. The framework's GitHub presence (221 stars) and active configuration examples demonstrate real deployment use, not just marketing claims. Skip this if your organization needs multi-cloud coverage beyond Azure and GCP, or if your security team lacks the engineering bandwidth to customize detection rules rather than relying on vendor-managed baselines.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs Cloudmarker for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
Cloudmarker: Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. Cloudmarker is open-source with 221 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and Cloudmarker serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloudmarker is Free, Cloudmarker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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