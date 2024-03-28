Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudBrute is a free external attack surface management tool. Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
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Common questions about comparing CloudBrute vs Cloud_enum for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudBrute: A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes..
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudBrute is open-source with 1,042 GitHub stars. Cloud_enum is open-source with 2,036 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudBrute and Cloud_enum serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Azure, Reconnaissance, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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