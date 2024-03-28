CloudBrute

Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.