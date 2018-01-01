Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. CloudBrute is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs CloudBrute for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
CloudBrute: A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. CloudBrute is open-source with 1,042 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and CloudBrute serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Assetnote ASM is Commercial while CloudBrute is Free, CloudBrute is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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