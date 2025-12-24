Cloudbric VPN: VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access. built by Cloudbric. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include One-click IP protection and traffic encryption, No collection of personal information or search history, Private DNS to prevent information leakage..

Cohesive VNS3 People VPN: Cloud-based VPN solution for remote workforce access with policy enforcement. built by Cohesive Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include IPsec VPN tunnels for remote workforce connectivity, Identity provider integration for authentication, Network policy enforcement at edge..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.