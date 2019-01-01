Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud Reports is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams with limited budgets who need fast compliance visibility across AWS, Azure, or GCP should start with Cloud Reports; it runs free and generates reports against CIS benchmarks without requiring agents or cloud connectors. The 282 GitHub stars and active open-source community signal real adoption, though this is a scanning tool that excels at assessment over continuous monitoring. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or drift detection,Cloud Reports runs on-demand and won't catch infrastructure changes between scans.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats.
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing Cloud Reports vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloud Reports: A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud Reports is open-source with 282 GitHub stars. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud Reports and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Cloud Reports is Free while Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is Commercial, Cloud Reports is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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