Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Cloud Reports is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams with limited budgets who need fast compliance visibility across AWS, Azure, or GCP should start with Cloud Reports; it runs free and generates reports against CIS benchmarks without requiring agents or cloud connectors. The 282 GitHub stars and active open-source community signal real adoption, though this is a scanning tool that excels at assessment over continuous monitoring. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or drift detection,Cloud Reports runs on-demand and won't catch infrastructure changes between scans.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Cloud Reports for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Cloud Reports: A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Cloud Reports is open-source with 282 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Reports serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloud Reports is Free, Cloud Reports is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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