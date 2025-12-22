Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Cloud Reports: A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.