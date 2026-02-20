Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked . EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.

Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.