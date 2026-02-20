Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cloaked vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox