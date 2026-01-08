BARR Privacy Assessments is a commercial data privacy tool by BARR Advisory. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations building privacy programs from scratch will get the most from BARR Privacy Assessments because the vendor maps your actual data flows before telling you what to fix, not the reverse. The cross-framework control mapping across GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and Microsoft DPR means you're not running four separate compliance projects; one assessment surfaces overlapping requirements and reduces redundant controls. Skip this if your team already has mature data inventory and privacy governance in place; you'll be paying for foundational work you've already done.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing BARR Privacy Assessments vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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