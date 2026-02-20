Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Cyera Data Subject Request is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under DSR volume will value Cyera Data Subject Request for its ability to actually find and classify data at 95% precision without months of discovery work. The automated workflow orchestration across access, deletion, and opt-out requests cuts DSR resolution time from weeks to days, and the jurisdiction-specific rule engine means you're not manually remapping GDPR logic to CCPA every cycle. Skip this if your organization handles fewer than 50 DSRs annually or lacks the cross-functional buy-in to staff a privacy request center; the tool assumes you have compliance bandwidth to operationalize the automation it provides.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance
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Common questions about comparing Cloaked vs Cyera Data Subject Request for your data privacy needs.
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Cyera Data Subject Request: Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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