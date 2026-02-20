Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..

Cyera Data Subject Request: Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.