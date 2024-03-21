Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clinv is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams building infrastructure-as-code pipelines need Clinv because it tracks digital assets through CLI integration without requiring agents or dashboards. Free pricing and GitHub-native workflow mean you can wire it into CI/CD before your first budget cycle. Skip this if you need visual asset mapping, role-based access controls, or a web UI; Clinv is deliberately stripped down for engineers who live in terminals and version control.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Clinv vs FirstWave Open-AudIT for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Clinv: Clinv is a command line DevSecOps asset inventory tool for tracking and managing digital assets across organizational infrastructure..
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clinv and FirstWave Open-AudIT serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: Clinv is Free while FirstWave Open-AudIT is Commercial, Clinv is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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