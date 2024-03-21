DevSecOps teams building infrastructure-as-code pipelines need Clinv because it tracks digital assets through CLI integration without requiring agents or dashboards. Free pricing and GitHub-native workflow mean you can wire it into CI/CD before your first budget cycle. Skip this if you need visual asset mapping, role-based access controls, or a web UI; Clinv is deliberately stripped down for engineers who live in terminals and version control.

FirstWave Open-AudIT

Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.