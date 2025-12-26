Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. MokN Lantern is a commercial external attack surface management tool by MokN. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated external attack surface programs should start with MokN Lantern; it finds newly exposed services and misconfigured cloud assets in under 30 minutes with minimal tuning, which is where most breach chains begin. Native connectors for AWS, Azure, and GCP mean you're actually monitoring what you deployed, not guessing, and the port-scanning coverage catches forgotten services that vulnerability scanners alone will miss. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes and a separate CSPM tool; MokN duplicates that work and doesn't handle internal network segmentation or compliance reporting the way larger platforms do.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs MokN Lantern for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
MokN Lantern: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection. built by MokN. Core capabilities include Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. MokN Lantern differentiates with Continuous external attack surface monitoring, All 65,535 port scanning across external perimeter, Detection of newly exposed services in under 30 minutes.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. MokN Lantern is developed by MokN. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management integrates with Mandiant. MokN Lantern integrates with SIEM, SOAR, AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and MokN Lantern serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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