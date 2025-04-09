Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Clarity Security Identity Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Clarity Security. Omada Identity Cloud is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Omada. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review backlogs will get the most from Clarity Security Identity Governance; its automated review engine with toxic combination detection cuts the manual work that typically consumes identity teams for months. The platform's nested access visualization and support for non-human identities across multi-domain forests means you're actually seeing what you're governing, not guessing. Skip this if your org runs a single Active Directory with fewer than 500 users or if you need identity governance bundled with provisioning and authentication in a single vendor stack; Clarity is governance-focused, not a platform play. Mid-market and enterprise organizations that need identity lifecycle management without the overhead of on-premises infrastructure should start with Omada Identity Cloud; its AI-powered role mining and Access Intelligence engine cut through access sprawl faster than manual governance, particularly across hybrid Microsoft and SAP environments. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM maturity directly through automated provisioning and risk analytics, though it's lighter on detection and response compared to vendors bundling SIEM or SOAR. This is the wrong choice if you need deep forensics on identity compromise or require air-gapped deployment; Omada prioritizes continuous governance over incident investigation.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clarity Security Identity Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review backlogs will get the most from Clarity Security Identity Governance; its automated review engine with toxic combination detection cuts the manual work that typically consumes identity teams for months. The platform's nested access visualization and support for non-human identities across multi-domain forests means you're actually seeing what you're governing, not guessing. Skip this if your org runs a single Active Directory with fewer than 500 users or if you need identity governance bundled with provisioning and authentication in a single vendor stack; Clarity is governance-focused, not a platform play.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations that need identity lifecycle management without the overhead of on-premises infrastructure should start with Omada Identity Cloud; its AI-powered role mining and Access Intelligence engine cut through access sprawl faster than manual governance, particularly across hybrid Microsoft and SAP environments. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM maturity directly through automated provisioning and risk analytics, though it's lighter on detection and response compared to vendors bundling SIEM or SOAR. This is the wrong choice if you need deep forensics on identity compromise or require air-gapped deployment; Omada prioritizes continuous governance over incident investigation.
Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.
Cloud-based IGA solution for identity lifecycle mgmt and access governance
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Common questions about comparing Clarity Security Identity Governance vs Omada Identity Cloud for your identity governance and administration needs.
Clarity Security Identity Governance: Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt. built by Clarity Security. Core capabilities include Automated user access reviews, Zero-touch lifecycle management, Unified identity explorer for human and non-human identities..
Omada Identity Cloud: Cloud-based IGA solution for identity lifecycle mgmt and access governance. built by Omada. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management, Access governance and access reviews, Intelligent provisioning automation..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clarity Security Identity Governance differentiates with Automated user access reviews, Zero-touch lifecycle management, Unified identity explorer for human and non-human identities. Omada Identity Cloud differentiates with Identity lifecycle management, Access governance and access reviews, Intelligent provisioning automation.
Clarity Security Identity Governance is developed by Clarity Security. Omada Identity Cloud is developed by Omada. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Clarity Security Identity Governance and Omada Identity Cloud serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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