Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review backlogs will get the most from Clarity Security Identity Governance; its automated review engine with toxic combination detection cuts the manual work that typically consumes identity teams for months. The platform's nested access visualization and support for non-human identities across multi-domain forests means you're actually seeing what you're governing, not guessing. Skip this if your org runs a single Active Directory with fewer than 500 users or if you need identity governance bundled with provisioning and authentication in a single vendor stack; Clarity is governance-focused, not a platform play. Mid-market and enterprise organizations that need identity lifecycle management without the overhead of on-premises infrastructure should start with Omada Identity Cloud; its AI-powered role mining and Access Intelligence engine cut through access sprawl faster than manual governance, particularly across hybrid Microsoft and SAP environments. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM maturity directly through automated provisioning and risk analytics, though it's lighter on detection and response compared to vendors bundling SIEM or SOAR. This is the wrong choice if you need deep forensics on identity compromise or require air-gapped deployment; Omada prioritizes continuous governance over incident investigation.