Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Clarity Security Identity Governance: Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt. built by Clarity Security. Core capabilities include Automated user access reviews, Zero-touch lifecycle management, Unified identity explorer for human and non-human identities..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.