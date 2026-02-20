Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Clarity Security Identity Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Clarity Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Clarity Security Identity Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review backlogs will get the most from Clarity Security Identity Governance; its automated review engine with toxic combination detection cuts the manual work that typically consumes identity teams for months. The platform's nested access visualization and support for non-human identities across multi-domain forests means you're actually seeing what you're governing, not guessing. Skip this if your org runs a single Active Directory with fewer than 500 users or if you need identity governance bundled with provisioning and authentication in a single vendor stack; Clarity is governance-focused, not a platform play.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Clarity Security Identity Governance for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Clarity Security Identity Governance: Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt. built by Clarity Security. Core capabilities include Automated user access reviews, Zero-touch lifecycle management, Unified identity explorer for human and non-human identities..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). Clarity Security Identity Governance differentiates with Automated user access reviews, Zero-touch lifecycle management, Unified identity explorer for human and non-human identities.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. Clarity Security Identity Governance is developed by Clarity Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs and Clarity Security Identity Governance serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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