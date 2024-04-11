Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clairvoyance is a free api security tool. GraphQL Beautifier is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
API security teams debugging GraphQL endpoints or auditing third-party GraphQL services should reach for Clairvoyance first; it extracts schema from disabled introspection queries that competing tools treat as blocked, giving you visibility into attack surface competitors miss. The 1,276 GitHub stars signal real adoption by engineers actually solving this problem, not marketing momentum. Skip this if your GraphQL footprint is minimal or you're looking for a full API gateway; Clairvoyance does one thing precisely and doesn't attempt runtime protection or token validation.
Burp Suite users who test GraphQL APIs regularly will value GraphQL Beautifier for one reason: it eliminates the tedious manual formatting that makes request payloads unreadable during penetration testing. The tool is free and has 33 GitHub stars, reflecting its niche but solid adoption among practitioners. Skip this if your team rarely touches GraphQL or if you need automated vulnerability detection; this is a formatting utility, not a scanner, and won't catch business logic flaws in your schema.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Clairvoyance vs GraphQL Beautifier for your api security needs.
Clairvoyance: Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled..
GraphQL Beautifier: A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clairvoyance and GraphQL Beautifier serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Graphql. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox