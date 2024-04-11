Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clairvoyance is a free api security tool. Escape GraphQL Armor is a free api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
API security teams debugging GraphQL endpoints or auditing third-party GraphQL services should reach for Clairvoyance first; it extracts schema from disabled introspection queries that competing tools treat as blocked, giving you visibility into attack surface competitors miss. The 1,276 GitHub stars signal real adoption by engineers actually solving this problem, not marketing momentum. Skip this if your GraphQL footprint is minimal or you're looking for a full API gateway; Clairvoyance does one thing precisely and doesn't attempt runtime protection or token validation.
Node.js teams running Apollo or Envelop GraphQL servers should start here if your API security program has no GraphQL-specific controls; Escape GraphQL Armor blocks common query attacks like deeply nested resolvers and circular fragments at the middleware layer before they hit your business logic. The free tier removes friction for teams testing GraphQL security without budget approval, and the 56-person vendor size means faster iteration than enterprise platforms. Skip this if you need WAF-style DDoS protection or per-endpoint rate limiting orchestrated across multiple API gateways; Escape solves the GraphQL query problem, not network-layer threats.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
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Common questions about comparing Clairvoyance vs Escape GraphQL Armor for your api security needs.
Clairvoyance: Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled..
Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clairvoyance is open-source with 1,276 GitHub stars. Escape GraphQL Armor is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clairvoyance and Escape GraphQL Armor serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Graphql. Key differences: Clairvoyance is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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