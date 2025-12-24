Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Escape GraphQL Armor is a free api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Node.js teams running Apollo or Envelop GraphQL servers should start here if your API security program has no GraphQL-specific controls; Escape GraphQL Armor blocks common query attacks like deeply nested resolvers and circular fragments at the middleware layer before they hit your business logic. The free tier removes friction for teams testing GraphQL security without budget approval, and the 56-person vendor size means faster iteration than enterprise platforms. Skip this if you need WAF-style DDoS protection or per-endpoint rate limiting orchestrated across multiple API gateways; Escape solves the GraphQL query problem, not network-layer threats.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs Escape GraphQL Armor for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit differentiates with 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization. Escape GraphQL Armor differentiates with Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. Escape GraphQL Armor is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit integrates with Visual Studio Code, GitHub Actions. Escape GraphQL Armor integrates with Apollo GraphQL, Envelop, Neo4J, ArangoDB. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Audit and Escape GraphQL Armor serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: 42Crunch API Audit is Commercial while Escape GraphQL Armor is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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