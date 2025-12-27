Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cisco. Indusface AppTrana - WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending modern application architectures will see the fastest ROI from Cisco Web Application and API Protection because its bot management engine catches credential-stuffing and scraping attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The machine learning detection covers Cisco's actual NIST PR.PS and PR.IR implementations across web, mobile, and API surfaces simultaneously, eliminating the need to stitch together separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or compliance log retention; Cisco prioritizes prevention and real-time threat response over extended visibility into what happened after an attack succeeded.
Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation
Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) vs Indusface AppTrana - WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..
Indusface AppTrana - WAF: Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) differentiates with Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection. Indusface AppTrana - WAF differentiates with 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is developed by Cisco. Indusface AppTrana - WAF is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) and Indusface AppTrana - WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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