Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cisco. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending modern application architectures will see the fastest ROI from Cisco Web Application and API Protection because its bot management engine catches credential-stuffing and scraping attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The machine learning detection covers Cisco's actual NIST PR.PS and PR.IR implementations across web, mobile, and API surfaces simultaneously, eliminating the need to stitch together separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or compliance log retention; Cisco prioritizes prevention and real-time threat response over extended visibility into what happened after an attack succeeded.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
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Common questions about comparing Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) vs F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) differentiates with Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is developed by Cisco. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) and F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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