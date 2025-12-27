Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..

F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.