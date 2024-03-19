Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Cisco Umbrella should expect a cloud-first DNS and proxy layer that stops malware and phishing at the perimeter before traffic reaches your network. The platform blocks 97% of known malicious domains on first contact and integrates directly with Cisco's SD-WAN fabric, eliminating the need for separate appliances at branch offices. Skip this if your threat model demands on-premises inspection, deep packet analysis, or native integration with non-Cisco network infrastructure; Umbrella trades granular visibility for deployment speed and operational simplicity.

Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl will get the most from Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway for its ability to inspect encrypted traffic and block zero-day threats without forcing all traffic through a single choke point; FedRAMP High authorization and dedicated egress IPs mean you can actually deploy this across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructure without rebuilding your network. The integrated CASB and DLP engines handle data exfiltration risks that point solutions miss, though monitoring and response capabilities lag behind vendors who've invested heavily in post-breach detection. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth for SSL decryption tuning or if you need deep forensics on compromised sessions; Skyhigh prioritizes prevention over investigation.