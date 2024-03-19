Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cisco Umbrella is a free security service edge tool. Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a commercial security service edge tool by Skyhigh Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Cisco Umbrella should expect a cloud-first DNS and proxy layer that stops malware and phishing at the perimeter before traffic reaches your network. The platform blocks 97% of known malicious domains on first contact and integrates directly with Cisco's SD-WAN fabric, eliminating the need for separate appliances at branch offices. Skip this if your threat model demands on-premises inspection, deep packet analysis, or native integration with non-Cisco network infrastructure; Umbrella trades granular visibility for deployment speed and operational simplicity.
Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl will get the most from Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway for its ability to inspect encrypted traffic and block zero-day threats without forcing all traffic through a single choke point; FedRAMP High authorization and dedicated egress IPs mean you can actually deploy this across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructure without rebuilding your network. The integrated CASB and DLP engines handle data exfiltration risks that point solutions miss, though monitoring and response capabilities lag behind vendors who've invested heavily in post-breach detection. Skip this if your team lacks bandwidth for SSL decryption tuning or if you need deep forensics on compromised sessions; Skyhigh prioritizes prevention over investigation.
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention
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Common questions about comparing Cisco Umbrella vs Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for your security service edge needs.
Cisco Umbrella: Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity..
Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloud-based web security gateway with threat protection and data loss prevention. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include URL and category filtering with risk-based website classification, SSL decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, Zero-day malware protection with machine learning and sandboxing..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cisco Umbrella and Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Key differences: Cisco Umbrella is Free while Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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