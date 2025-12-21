Cisco Umbrella

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Cisco Umbrella should expect a cloud-first DNS and proxy layer that stops malware and phishing at the perimeter before traffic reaches your network. The platform blocks 97% of known malicious domains on first contact and integrates directly with Cisco's SD-WAN fabric, eliminating the need for separate appliances at branch offices. Skip this if your threat model demands on-premises inspection, deep packet analysis, or native integration with non-Cisco network infrastructure; Umbrella trades granular visibility for deployment speed and operational simplicity.