Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Cisco Umbrella is a free security service edge tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying Cisco Umbrella should expect a cloud-first DNS and proxy layer that stops malware and phishing at the perimeter before traffic reaches your network. The platform blocks 97% of known malicious domains on first contact and integrates directly with Cisco's SD-WAN fabric, eliminating the need for separate appliances at branch offices. Skip this if your threat model demands on-premises inspection, deep packet analysis, or native integration with non-Cisco network infrastructure; Umbrella trades granular visibility for deployment speed and operational simplicity.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Cisco Umbrella for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Cisco Umbrella: Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Cisco Umbrella serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Key differences: Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is Commercial while Cisco Umbrella is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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