Chino.io DPOaaS is a commercial data privacy tool by Chino.io. Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that lack internal privacy expertise but face real GDPR enforcement risk should hire Chino.io DPOaaS for the regulatory credibility alone; their DPO carries formal recognition by EU, UK, and Swiss authorities, meaning you've outsourced the legal liability of the role itself. The multi-framework coverage (GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, AI Act) keeps you compliant as your business scales across geographies without rebuilding your privacy function. Skip this if you need a reactive incident response vendor or already have a full-time DPO on staff; Chino.io is built for lean teams that want compliance baked in before problems surface.
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
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Common questions about comparing Chino.io DPOaaS vs Cloaked for your data privacy needs.
Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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