360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..

Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.