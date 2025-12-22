Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..

Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.