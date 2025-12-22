Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a commercial secrets detection tool by Checkmarx. Snyk Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.
Development teams embedding security into pull requests will get immediate value from Snyk Code's AI-powered fixes that actually apply without breaking builds; the 80% accuracy on auto-remediation means developers spend less time reading vulnerability explanations and more time shipping. Real-time IDE scanning across 90% of LLM libraries catches supply chain risk before code review, and the self-hosted AI engine eliminates the privacy concerns that typically block adoption at regulated enterprises. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or you need deep CSPM coverage; Snyk Code is deliberately focused on the left-shift problem of catching vulnerable code early, not monitoring what's already deployed.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Secrets Detection vs Snyk Code for your secrets detection needs.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..
Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection differentiates with Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets. Snyk Code differentiates with Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is developed by Checkmarx. Snyk Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Snyk Code integrates with GitHub, Google OAuth, Jira, Popular IDEs, CI/CD tools and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection and Snyk Code serve similar Secrets Detection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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