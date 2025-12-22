Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial secrets detection tool by Aikido Security. Snyk Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Development teams embedding security into pull requests will get immediate value from Snyk Code's AI-powered fixes that actually apply without breaking builds; the 80% accuracy on auto-remediation means developers spend less time reading vulnerability explanations and more time shipping. Real-time IDE scanning across 90% of LLM libraries catches supply chain risk before code review, and the self-hosted AI engine eliminates the privacy concerns that typically block adoption at regulated enterprises. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or you need deep CSPM coverage; Snyk Code is deliberately focused on the left-shift problem of catching vulnerable code early, not monitoring what's already deployed.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Snyk Code for your secrets detection needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Snyk Code: AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Snyk Code differentiates with Real-time SAST scanning in IDEs and pull requests with build-free analysis, AI-powered automatic vulnerability remediation with pre-validated fixes (80% accuracy), One-click fix application through Snyk Agent Fix.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Snyk Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Snyk Code integrates with GitHub, Google OAuth, Jira, Popular IDEs, CI/CD tools and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Snyk Code serve similar Secrets Detection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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