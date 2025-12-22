Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping code fast will find value in Qwiet AI Secrets Detection because it catches credential leaks before they reach production without requiring extensive tuning or false positive triage. The Code Property Graph approach understands context,distinguishing actual secrets from commented-out examples,which pattern-matching competitors routinely botch, and the free scanning tier lets you validate the signal quality before buying. Skip this if your organization needs secrets *remediation* and rotation orchestration; Qwiet detects the problem but leaves cleanup to your secrets manager.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Secrets Detection vs Qwiet AI Secrets Detection for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection differentiates with Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection differentiates with Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is developed by Checkmarx. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection and Qwiet AI Secrets Detection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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