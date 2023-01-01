Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Plexicus ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform
Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.
Startups and SMBs with fragmented security tooling across code, dependencies, and infrastructure will find value in Plexicus ASPM's automated remediation engine, which actually closes findings instead of just flagging them. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions across your entire software supply chain from git to cloud deployment, and its Codex Remedium Agent handles remediation at scale without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you need mature CSPM-only capabilities or vendor-agnostic IaC scanning beyond Terraform and CloudFormation; Plexicus is built for teams prioritizing developer velocity over exhaustive compliance reporting.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Application Security Platform vs Plexicus ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Plexicus ASPM differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is developed by Checkmarx. Plexicus ASPM is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform and Plexicus ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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