Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.