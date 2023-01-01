Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Plexicus ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Startups and SMBs with fragmented security tooling across code, dependencies, and infrastructure will find value in Plexicus ASPM's automated remediation engine, which actually closes findings instead of just flagging them. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions across your entire software supply chain from git to cloud deployment, and its Codex Remedium Agent handles remediation at scale without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you need mature CSPM-only capabilities or vendor-agnostic IaC scanning beyond Terraform and CloudFormation; Plexicus is built for teams prioritizing developer velocity over exhaustive compliance reporting.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Plexicus ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Plexicus ASPM differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Plexicus ASPM is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Plexicus ASPM integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Plexicus ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox