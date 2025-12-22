Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..

Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.