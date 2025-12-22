Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx API Security is a commercial api security tool by Checkmarx. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is a commercial api security tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling microservices architectures need Checkmarx API Security because it finds APIs buried in code and documentation that other tools skip entirely, then maps business risk onto each vulnerability instead of treating them equally. The tool discovers shadow and zombie APIs while integrating DAST findings into one inventory, covering NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most API scanners leave incomplete. Skip this if your organization has fewer than a dozen APIs or runs a monolithic stack; the discovery and inventory overhead pays off only when you've lost visibility into your own endpoints.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API portfolios will get the most from Indusface AppTrana - API Protection because its discovery engine actually finds shadow and zombie APIs before attackers do, then the 24x7 SOC handles patching within 72 hours instead of leaving your risk team to argue about remediation timelines. The managed service model and autonomous virtual patching cover NIST PR.PS and DE.CM thoroughly, addressing the gap most internal teams struggle with: continuous monitoring without hiring more analysts. Skip this if your APIs are few and stable; AppTrana's value scales with complexity and the organizational friction of coordinating remediation across teams.
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx API Security vs Indusface AppTrana - API Protection for your api security needs.
Checkmarx API Security: API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection..
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx API Security differentiates with Global API inventory with vulnerability tracking, API discovery from source code and documentation, Shadow and zombie API detection. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection differentiates with API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing.
Checkmarx API Security is developed by Checkmarx. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx API Security and Indusface AppTrana - API Protection serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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