Check Point Lakera is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Lakera. CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by CrowdStrike. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Check Point Lakera because prompt injection and jailbreak attacks require runtime detection that traditional application firewalls can't see. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, monitoring, and incident analysis, with real-time threat response built into the firewall rather than bolted on after the fact. Skip this if your organization is still in pilot mode with a single LLM; Lakera's policy customization and centralized dashboard assume you're operationalizing multiple AI workloads at scale.
Security teams already running CrowdStrike Falcon will cut alert fatigue and investigation time dramatically with Charlotte AI; its natural language interface lets analysts ask questions instead of building queries, and the agentic SOC capabilities compress hours of triage into minutes. The tool scores strong across NIST Detect and Respond functions, particularly in alert analysis and guided remediation, which means faster mean-time-to-respond. Skip this if you're not invested in the Falcon platform or if your team needs Charlotte to talk to third-party SIEMs and EDRs; it's built to maximize value within CrowdStrike's own stack.
Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails
AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Lakera vs CrowdStrike Charlotte AI for your ai threat detection needs.
Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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