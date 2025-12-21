Check Point Lakera: Runtime security platform for GenAI apps with threat detection & guardrails. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Application Firewall for GenAI workload protection, Prompt injection and jailbreak attack detection, Real-time threat detection and response..

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.