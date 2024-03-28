Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Chaos Client is a free external attack surface management tool. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and security teams building attack surface inventory integrations will get immediate value from Chaos Client because it's a lightweight, free API client that eliminates custom integration work against Chaos DB. The 763 GitHub stars and Go-native implementation mean you're deploying battle-tested code with minimal dependency overhead. Skip this if you need a UI-driven platform or dashboard; Chaos Client is for teams comfortable treating your attack surface data as an API-first resource to pipe into your existing toolchain.
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management
Startups and SMBs with sprawling multi-cloud footprints should pick Matos Automated Attack Surface Management because it finds shadow assets and orphaned infrastructure that your teams don't know exist, without requiring agents or manual tuning. The continuous discovery engine covers ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) simultaneously, meaning you get both visibility and active monitoring from one deployment. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation across on-premises datacenters; Matos is cloud-native by design and will feel limited in hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
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Common questions about comparing Chaos Client vs Matos Automated Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Chaos Client: A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API..
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management: Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Automated scanning of domains and IP addresses, CVE and configuration gap detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Chaos Client is open-source with 763 GitHub stars. Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Chaos Client and Matos Automated Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Chaos Client is Free while Matos Automated Attack Surface Management is Commercial, Chaos Client is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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