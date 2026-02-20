Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Chaos Client is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
DevOps and security teams building attack surface inventory integrations will get immediate value from Chaos Client because it's a lightweight, free API client that eliminates custom integration work against Chaos DB. The 763 GitHub stars and Go-native implementation mean you're deploying battle-tested code with minimal dependency overhead. Skip this if you need a UI-driven platform or dashboard; Chaos Client is for teams comfortable treating your attack surface data as an API-first resource to pipe into your existing toolchain.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Chaos Client for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Chaos Client: A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Chaos Client is open-source with 763 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Chaos Client serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Aleph Search Clear is Commercial while Chaos Client is Free, Chaos Client is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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