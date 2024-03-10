Security teams doing deep forensics on suspected Android malware should reach for CFGScanDroid when static analysis alone isn't enough. Its control flow graph signature matching catches behavioral patterns that traditional string-based detection misses, and the free, open-source model means you can fork it to tune signatures against your own threat intel. Skip this if you need a polished UI or automated scanning of app stores at scale; CFGScanDroid is a specialist tool for analysts, not a finished platform.

Codified Security Platform

Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.