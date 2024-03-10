Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CFGScanDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing deep forensics on suspected Android malware should reach for CFGScanDroid when static analysis alone isn't enough. Its control flow graph signature matching catches behavioral patterns that traditional string-based detection misses, and the free, open-source model means you can fork it to tune signatures against your own threat intel. Skip this if you need a polished UI or automated scanning of app stores at scale; CFGScanDroid is a specialist tool for analysts, not a finished platform.
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
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Common questions about comparing CFGScanDroid vs Codified Security Platform for your mobile app security needs.
CFGScanDroid: CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection..
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CFGScanDroid and Codified Security Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: CFGScanDroid is Free while Codified Security Platform is Commercial, CFGScanDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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