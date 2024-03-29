Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. CFGScanDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Security teams doing deep forensics on suspected Android malware should reach for CFGScanDroid when static analysis alone isn't enough. Its control flow graph signature matching catches behavioral patterns that traditional string-based detection misses, and the free, open-source model means you can fork it to tune signatures against your own threat intel. Skip this if you need a polished UI or automated scanning of app stores at scale; CFGScanDroid is a specialist tool for analysts, not a finished platform.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs CFGScanDroid for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
CFGScanDroid: CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks and CFGScanDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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