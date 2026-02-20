Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Antiy PTA-mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by Antiy Labs. CFGScanDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume Android app intake will benefit most from Antiy PTA-mobile's ability to monitor 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories in a single sandbox run, capturing network traffic, file artifacts, and UI state without manual case work. The hybrid deployment model supports both server-based processing for large app batches and portable device carriers for field analysis, making it practical for carriers and regional security ops. Skip this if your organization needs upstream static analysis as a primary control; Antiy's strength is post-deployment behavioral visibility, not catching issues before apps ship.
Security teams doing deep forensics on suspected Android malware should reach for CFGScanDroid when static analysis alone isn't enough. Its control flow graph signature matching catches behavioral patterns that traditional string-based detection misses, and the free, open-source model means you can fork it to tune signatures against your own threat intel. Skip this if you need a polished UI or automated scanning of app stores at scale; CFGScanDroid is a specialist tool for analysts, not a finished platform.
Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology.
CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy PTA-mobile vs CFGScanDroid for your mobile app security needs.
Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..
CFGScanDroid: CFGScanDroid is a Java utility that compares control flow graph signatures to Android method control flow graphs for malicious application detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy PTA-mobile and CFGScanDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Antiy PTA-mobile is Commercial while CFGScanDroid is Free, CFGScanDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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