Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cerby Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Cerby. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is a commercial access management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow SaaS applications and legacy systems without SSO will find real value in Cerby Access Management because it handles automated provisioning and deprovisioning where your identity provider stops working. The platform covers both NIST Identity Management and Asset Management functions through individualized access tracking and robotic process automation, meaning you're actually reducing manual account sprawl instead of just managing it. Skip this if you need a PAM solution for Unix/mainframe environments or if your entire application stack already supports SCIM; Cerby's strength is fixing the gaps in nonstandard apps, not replacing traditional privileged access management.
JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO)
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy on-prem directory services will find JumpCloud SSO's passwordless authentication and dynamic group provisioning cut deployment time versus point solutions, and SCIM user provisioning handles the access lifecycle without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST PR.AA Identity Management across SAML, OIDC, and MFA enforcement, with pre-built connectors for Slack, Salesforce, and AWS reducing connector engineering. Skip this if you need advanced conditional access policies or deep insider threat detection tied to authentication events; JumpCloud prioritizes onboarding velocity over behavioral analytics.
Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support
SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning
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Common questions about comparing Cerby Access Management vs JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) for your access management needs.
Cerby Access Management: Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support. built by Cerby. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning for nonstandard applications, Integration with identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Ping), Password management and rotation for privileged and shared accounts..
JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include SAML 2.0 and OIDC authentication support, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Passwordless authentication with JumpCloud Go..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cerby Access Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning for nonstandard applications, Integration with identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Ping), Password management and rotation for privileged and shared accounts. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) differentiates with SAML 2.0 and OIDC authentication support, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Passwordless authentication with JumpCloud Go.
Cerby Access Management is developed by Cerby. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cerby Access Management integrates with Okta, Azure AD (Entra ID), Ping, Microsoft Authenticator, Okta FastPass and 11 more. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) integrates with Slack, Salesforce, AWS, Github, Atlassian. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cerby Access Management and JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover SSO, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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