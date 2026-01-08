Cerby Access Management: Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support. built by Cerby. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning for nonstandard applications, Integration with identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Ping), Password management and rotation for privileged and shared accounts..

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include SAML 2.0 and OIDC authentication support, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Passwordless authentication with JumpCloud Go..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.