Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is a commercial access management tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO)
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy on-prem directory services will find JumpCloud SSO's passwordless authentication and dynamic group provisioning cut deployment time versus point solutions, and SCIM user provisioning handles the access lifecycle without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST PR.AA Identity Management across SAML, OIDC, and MFA enforcement, with pre-built connectors for Slack, Salesforce, and AWS reducing connector engineering. Skip this if you need advanced conditional access policies or deep insider threat detection tied to authentication events; JumpCloud prioritizes onboarding velocity over behavioral analytics.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include SAML 2.0 and OIDC authentication support, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Passwordless authentication with JumpCloud Go..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO) serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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